George leaving before the elections







Returning from his trip abroad, George Papandreou went directly to parliament where according to his colleagues, he had a chance encounter with the PM. They decided to not wait for Saturday for the planned meeting in the last round of contacts by Lucas Papademos and discussed matters on the spot. They exchanged views on developments in Europe and Greece, the country's priorities in the coming period, the support for the government, the state of negotiations on the implementation of the PSI and the completion of the newprogram.According to information, Papandreou is open to negotiation with the top members of PASOK."If they want him to, he will withdraw before the elections," one of his colleagues said to protothema.gr. The political council of PASOK will meet on Friday afternoon to set the schedule. Earlier, the chairman of the party will meet with the president of democracy to inform him about his decisions.