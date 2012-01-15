Papandreou-Venizelos heading for collision

Evangelos Venizelos will speak right after George Papandreou. The Finance Minister will express his disagreement on the recommendation of the change in PASOK’s leadership. He will note that PASOK should decide immediately, so that the new leader has time to prepare the party for elections. Beyond that, he will leave all options open for future moves. He will make it clear that his main interest above all is to complete his tasks in the Finance Ministry. There is, however, a chance of surprise, such as a candidacy announcement tomorrow. For this reason, his colleagues are continuing to collect signatures in order to put together more than 250 members of the upper guiding body of PASOK.