Bakoyannis accosted by protesters

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The leader of the centrist Democratic Alliance, Dora Bakoyannis, became the latest Greek politician to be barracked in public when a group of protesters accosted her as she was having dinner in Iraklio, Crete, on Saturday night.
The leader of the centrist Democratic Alliance, Dora Bakoyannis, became the latest Greek politician to be barracked in public when a group of protesters accosted her as she was having dinner in Iraklio, Crete, on Saturday night.
The protesters caused minor damage to the restaurant’s entrance before leaving. Dozens of politicians have suffered similar barrackings over the last couple of years.
Kathimerini
The protesters caused minor damage to the restaurant’s entrance before leaving. Dozens of politicians have suffered similar barrackings over the last couple of years.
Kathimerini