Bill opening closed professions due to be approved

A significant piece of legislation that could go some way to convincing Greece’s lenders that the government is proceeding with delayed structural forms is due to be voted through Parliament on Thursday. The Finance Ministry’s so-called multi-bill paves the way for a number of economic reforms, including the liberalization of several closed professions, the merging of numerous state bodies and providing better payment terms for individuals and companies that owe money to the state.



Key among these is the opening of 136 closed professions, which has been a major sticking point in negotiations with the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.



The draft law was voted through Parliament in principle on Wednesday with the backing of the three parties in the interim government.



Kathimerini