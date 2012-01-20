Fence on Greek-Turkish border to be ready in five months

The contract to build a fence on Greece’s border with Turkey in Evros was signed on Thursday.

The 12.5-kilometer construction is being built to deter illegal immigration and trafficking but has prompted opposition from human rights groups.Citizens’ Protection Minister Christos Papoutsis said that the signing of the deal proved the government was serious about moving ahead with the construction of the fence.“This is the best answer to all those who argued that the project would never begin,” he said.The fence is due to be completed within five months and will cost about 5 million euros.Last year, more than 47,000 illegal immigrants were detained in Evros.Kathimerini