Patra Carnival to start on Saturday

The annual Patra Carnival is due to start on Saturday. Organizers said on Thursday that the city’s mayor will officially announce the start of Greece's biggest Carnival at 2 p.m., to be followed by a live concert.
Carnival festivities will run for four weeks at different venues across the western port city and other parts of the country, culminating with a grand parade on the final Sunday, February 19.
Carnival festivities will run for four weeks at different venues across the western port city and other parts of the country, culminating with a grand parade on the final Sunday, February 19.
