Gov’t shifts tax sights to farmland

The Finance Ministry is making plans for another extraordinary tax that will likely have a permanent character. The levy will be on arable land plots and will operate along the lines of that on buildings and be paid through electricity bills. The idea was proposed to the ministry last summer and is now about to be tabled for discussion ahead of the creation of the new National Tax System. Some plots of very low value could be exempted, as could those that cannot be utilized by their owners. The ministry’s theory is that certain plots of land are located in upmarket areas such as Filothei in northern Athens or on wealthy islands such as Myconos but the state receives nothing from them.



Kathimerini