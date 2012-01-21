Winds hamper ferry services

Gale-force winds on Greek seas have led to the cancelation of many ferry services around the country on Saturday, while parts of northern Greece remain in freezing conditions.

The morning services from the ports of Piraeus and Rafina to Cyclades were suspended while no ships are sailing to the Argosaronic islands from Piraeus due to the strong southwesterly winds.

Snow was reported on Saturday morning at the Macedonian cities of Florina and Serres, while the forecast is for rainfall across most of central and southern Greece during the course of the day.

Temperatures are set to drop from the start of the new week, according to the forecast by the National Meteorological Service.

Kathimerini