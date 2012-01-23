Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
MONDAY
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos is visiting Brussels to take part in the Eurogroup meeting.
Foreign Minister Stavros Dimas is visiting Brussels to participate in the European Union Foreign Affairs Council.
Lawyers outside Athens begin a 48-hour strike.
Beta Stockbrokers holds a three-day roadshow, through Wednesday, during which a number of representatives from distressed and equity funds will visit at least 12 listed companies.
The Third Distance Selling and E-Commerce Conference takes place at the OTEAcademy amphitheater in Maroussi. (Info: 210.661.7777, [email protected])
TUESDAY
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to take part in the European Union Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.
Media in the capital to hold an eight-hour work stoppage from 10 a.m.
Cypriot Foreign Minister Erato Kozakou-Markoulli to make an official visit to London.
Visa Europe to present its financial results for 2011 in Athens, at 11.30 a.m.
Listed company Interwood-Xylemporia to hold an extraordinary general meeting.
WEDNESDAY
The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is organizing a presentation/discussion titled “Going Global and Putting Your Office Overseas,” with guest speaker Richard Brandt, Director of the Iacocca Institute, Lehigh University. The event will take place at the Tiano Room of the Consulate General of the United States in Thessaloniki. (Info: www.amcham.gr)
Air-traffic controllers in Cyprus will hold a two-hour work stoppage from 3 p.m.
Mostra Rota, the exhibition for furniture and decoration, opens at the Metropolitan Expo Center, by the Athens International Airport. Open through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Info: www.mostrarota.gr)
The Federation of Hellenic Enterprises (SEV) is holding a special informative event for its members on “New Customs Procedures and Certificate of Approved Economic Body.” At the SEV offices, 5 Xenofontos Street, Athens, at 4 p.m. (Info: www.sevstegi.org.gr)
The consular section of the US Embassy in Athens will be closed to the public for internal administrative reasons.
Listed company Hippotour to hold an extraordinary general meeting.
THURSDAY
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will host a press conference to present its study titled: “Entrepreneurship in Greece 2011-11, Small Entrepreneurship in a Period of Crisis.” At 12.30 p.m., at the IOBE offices, 11 Tsami Karatasou, Athens.
FRIDAY
The Epirus Business Forum opens at the Grand Serai Hotel in Ioannina. Until Saturday. (Info: www.epirusbusinessforum.gr/en)
ALPIC 2012 (Advanced Learning on Platelets & Thrombosis International Course), the second Greek scientific event on platelets and thrombosis, opens at the Diaselo Conference Center in Metsovo, northwestern Greece. Until Sunday. (Info: alpic2012.gr)
SATURDAY
House decoration exhibition Casa Firma opens at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus, until February 5. (Info: www.casa-firma.gr)
Femmina Pret-a-Porter fashion exhibition opens at Expo Athens center, 2 Drafiou Avenue, Anthousa. (Info: www.femmina.gr)
Kathimerini
Kathimerini