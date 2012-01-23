ENGLISH

Inmate goes missing at Korydallos

Δημοσίευση 23 Ιανουαρίου 2012, 13:31 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Authorities in Korydallos Prison, south of Athens, were seeking a 31-year-old inmate remanded in custody pending trial for a series of thefts.

According to prison sources, the man had not been present at a head count of inmates on Saturday night, but neither were there any clear signs of a break-out from the high-security complex.

Κathimerini