Inmate goes missing at Korydallos

Authorities in Korydallos Prison, south of Athens, were seeking a 31-year-old inmate remanded in custody pending trial for a series of thefts.
According to prison sources, the man had not been present at a head count of inmates on Saturday night, but neither were there any clear signs of a break-out from the high-security complex.Κathimerini