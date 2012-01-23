Maroussi gives Olympiakos good run for its money

If the bottom team (Maroussi) can give the joint leader (Olympiakos) such a hard time at home, it means that the basketball league is far less predictable than expected at the start of the season and makes for a very competitive championship.

Saturday saw Olympiakos struggle before beating winless Maroussi 89-84 away as the Reds were clearly tired after their great effort against CSKA Moscow for the Euroleague three days earlier.

Eventually the Reds had their Greek players to thank for this hard-fought win as Vassilis Spanoulis scored 16 points, Giorgos Printezis 13 and Costas Papanikolaou another 13. The 32 points that Nestoras Kommatos scored were not enough for Maroussi.

Champion Panathinaikos strolled to a 101-72 victory over visiting KAO Dramas, with David Logan building on his good Euroleague performance at Milan by scoring 21 points on Saturday.

Third-placed Kolossos returned to victories after two defeats, beating Aris 70-64 on Rhodes. It stayed one point ahead of Panionios, who almost let its huge lead of 17 points at Ilisiakos slip away on Sunday before coming out victorious with a 78-76 score.

In other games Peristeri moved up to sixth defeating Ikaros Kallitheas 81-69 on Saturday, while PAOK downed Kavala 66-60 on Sunday.

Kathimerini