Fatal quarrel in Halkidiki

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police in Halkidiki, northern Greece, on Monday arrested a 32-year-old woman suspected of attacking her mother-in-law with a knife. The victim, 59, died of multiple stab wounds. Neighbors told police the suspect got involved in a scuffle with the victim before assaulting her.
Police in Halkidiki, northern Greece, on Monday arrested a 32-year-old woman suspected of attacking her mother-in-law with a knife. The victim, 59, died of multiple stab wounds. Neighbors told police the suspect got involved in a scuffle with the victim before assaulting her. Kathimerini