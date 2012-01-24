Food watchdog recalls Freshona mushrooms

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) on Monday called for the withdrawal of packaged mushrooms trading under the name Freshona at discount retailer Lidl.
The mushrooms have not been sufficiently heat-processed to guarantee the absence of dangerous bacteria, EFET said.
Kathimerini
Kathimerini