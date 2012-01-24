Minister: 'Nothing wrong' with Acebillo contract

There was nothing untoward about the amount paid to famed Spanish architect Josep Acebillo (photo cneter) and the firm he worked for in return for a plan to redevelop the Elliniko area in southern Athens, Environment Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou said on Monday.

Responding to questions submitted by several MPs, the minister said that Barcelona Strategic Urban Systems, where Acebillo was CEO until recently, received 180,000 euros for its involvement in the project.

Papaconstantinou said that this covered travel and accommodation and that Acebillo did not receive any money himself.





Kathimerini

