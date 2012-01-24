EU funds to cover Thessaloniki metro extension

An extension to the under-construction Thessaloniki metro will be mostly paid for by European Union structural funds, the government revealed on Monday.

The extension from Thessaloniki toward Kalamaria is slated to cost 628 million euros. In order to qualify for the EU funding, the project has to be completed by 2017.

The extension will cover 4.8 kilometers and will consist of five stations: Nomarchia, Kalamaria, Aretsou, Nea Krini and Mikra.







Kathimerini