Thieves steal food destined for homeless

Unidentified thieves made off with dozens of chickens, large quantities of olive oil, pasta and other food donations that were to be distributed to the homeless and poor at a church in the western Athenian neighborhood of Peristeri, Skai reported on Monday.

The food, which citizens had donated to the Skai campaign “Altogether, We Can,” was to have been served to hundreds of visitors this week.

Peristeri Mayor Andreas Pachatouridis said municipal authorities would replace the stolen food.





