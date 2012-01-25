Former newspaper editor arrested for tax evasion

A former newspaper editor has been arrested for alleged outstanding debts to the state, reports said Tuesday. The 75-year-old journalist is alleged to owe some 300,000 euros in unpaid taxes to the state, reports said. Reports said authorities were also allegedly investigating his wife over tax evasion. Hoping to combat rampant tax evasion, the Greek government recently published a list with the names of 4,152 major dodgers.



The evaders, who had for months been warned to pay up their debts or risk being named and shamed, owe the state a total of 14.877 billion euros. The largest single debt included in the list released Sunday by the finance ministry is 952 million euros.



Kathimerini