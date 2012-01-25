Bear cubs released into the wild in Florina

In what is being hailed as a first for Greece, the Florina-based Arcturos society for the protection of the brown bear said on Tuesday that it has successfully released two bear cubs into the wild.

The 11-month-old males have been named John and Nikitas and weigh around 50 kilograms each, according to the announcement by the nonprofit group.



The cubs were released in the forest of Agrapidies in Florina, northern Greece, on Saturday, following nine months of medical care and rehabilitation. They were transported to their new home under sedation and placed in a nest, where they will hibernate until springtime.



John and Nikitas were found orphaned by Arcturos in April 2011.



Kathimerini

