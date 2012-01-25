Weather to worsen on Wednesday

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The weather is set to take a turn for the worse, the Hellenic National Meteorological Service announced on Tuesday.
The weather is set to take a turn for the worse, the Hellenic National Meteorological Service announced on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and storms are expected to chiefly affect western Greece and the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese. Snow is forecast for mountainous areas and winds will reach up to 9 on the Beaufort scale.
Kathimerini
Kathimerini