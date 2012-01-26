PAME obstructs troika inspectors at Hilton Hotel

Members of the Communist union PAME on Wednesday morning blocked the entrance of the Athens Hilton Hotel, where a team of inspectors from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- knows as the troika -- are staying.

Police were dispatched to the scene to break up the protest against austerity measures demanded by Greece's creditors, as unionists blocked the exit of the inspectors, who are in Greece to assess the country's reform progress.



According to reports, the troika officials called for the intervention of a prosecutor.

Kathimerini