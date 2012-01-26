Student's kidnapper nabbed, 2 more sought

A 47-year-old Albanian man, believed to have kidnapped a 28-year-old Greek-Cypriot student in June and released him after 16 days on receiving a 1-million-euro ransom payment, has been arrested, police in Athens said on Wednesday.

Officers are seeking two Moldovans, aged 26 and 30, who are believed to have been accomplices to the abduction of the student from outside his home in the Athens neighborhood of Ambelokipi.



Kathimerini