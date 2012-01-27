Burglars beat up, rob 80-year-old man

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
An 80-year-old man was hospitalized in Corinth on Thursday after being violently beaten by three burglars who broke into his home in the village of Examilia and took his valuables.
An 80-year-old man was hospitalized in Corinth on Thursday after being violently beaten by three burglars who broke into his home in the village of Examilia and took his valuables.
According to the victim’s account, the intruders beat him with iron bars and bats before gagging him and tying him up.