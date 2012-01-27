Container traffic grows at Piraeus

The port of Piraeus has become significantly more attractive for international container transporting firms.

Chinese company Cosco achieved remarkable growth in the number of containers passing through Dock II at Greece’s biggest port last year while the Piraeus Port Authority recorded an increase of 54.5 percent in container shipping compared to 2010, according to data its administration presented on Thursday.

International Maritime Union sources told Kathimerini that the authority has improved operations as it is now in competition with Cosco, which has forced it to raise productivity and improve some of its services.

Kathimerini