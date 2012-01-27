Primary sector gains attention

The crisis in Greece has changed the profile of young entrepreneurs: They are no longer mostly found in the 25-44 age group, as was the case up to 2009, but in the 45-54 range, according to a survey for 2010-11 conducted by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

The average young entrepreneur today sees business more as an opportunity and less as a necessity and is turning his attention to the primary sector and to services for corporations, instead of commercial activities for the final consumer.

A concrete return to the agricultural sector has also been noted, as well as a contraction in business activities directly connected to consumers, such as hairdressers, gyms, fast food etc, which had been the focus of enterprising activity in the years before the eruption of the financial crisis in the country.

During the presentation of the survey on Thursday, IOBE head Yiannis Stournaras branded this swing as positive. He linked it to the deficit in agricultural products the country has been facing.





