Suspected arson at Alimos marina

A large fire that broke out at the marina in Alimos, south of Athens, at around 3.30 on Friday and destroyed seven luxury yachts, is breaking treated as arson by police.

The targeted vessels, which had been moored next to each other along the marina, were quickly ravaged as the blaze was fueled by flammable liquids that had been aboard, fire service workers said, adding that noone had been injured. Several of the yachts subsquently sunk.

The marina supervisor said he saw flames appear simultaneously on two vessels and quickly spread to the other boats.

Police did not reveal whether they had leads on the perpetrator or perpetrators behind the attack and their motives.

