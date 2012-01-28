Ex-newspaper editor says he began paying debt

An Athens misdemeanour court on Friday delayed until May 14 the trial of the former editor of Eleftherotypia newspaper, Serafim Fyntanidis, over allegations that he failed to pay his taxes.

Fyntanidis was arrested earlier this week for owing 135,000 euros to the state. However, he told the court that on the day he was arrested, he had been to his local tax office to arrange a payment plan for the outstanding amount.



Fyntanidis, who presented TV shows over the last few years, said that he has run into financial problems since losing his job as Eleftherotypia editor in 2007. The journalist said that he borrowed 15,000 euros from friends to make the first payment to tax authorities this week.



Fyntanidis’s lawyer, Alexis Kougias, suggested that the trial should be called off since his client had begun to repay his debt.





Kathimerini

