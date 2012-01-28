Cold weather, strong winds over weekend

The chilly weather of the past few days will last through the weekend as temperatures will dip to freezing, according to the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

Those in northern and western parts of the country will bear the brunt of the bad weather, in what is expected to be the coldest week this year, with temperatures droppin below 0 Celsius in many parts of the country, even in the south.

Gale-force winds, of up to 8 Beaufort in the Aegean on Sunday, could cancel ship sailings.







Kathimerini