Man arrested over forged transport tickt racket

Police said on Friday that they arrested a 43-year-old man in Athens who was intending to sell dozens of forged public transport tickets.

According to officers, the Pakistani man was arrested after receiving a package from Dubai that contained 1,275 forged tickets.

Authorities were tipped off by customs officials at Athens International Airport, who suspected the package contained forgeries.



Officials at the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) confirmed they were fake.





