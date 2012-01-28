Record label premises cleared of squatters

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police on Friday raided the abandoned premises of the Columbia record label in the Athenian neigborhood of Rizoupoli, arresting 46 illegal migrants who had taken shelter at the site.
One of them will be brought before a prosecutor after he was found carrying a knife.
The building, where migrants lived in squalid conditions, was cleaned up by municipal officials after the operation.
