Police crack down on illegal parking

Traffic police in Athens towed away forty illegally parked cars over the weekend, reports said on Monday.
All the vehicles were parked near night clubs on area roadways and sidewalks around the capital.
Officers issued 593 tickets for illegal parking and took down more than 300 license plates, reports said.
Nine people were reportedly arrested during the operation for running illegal parking stands around venues – a common practice in Greece's night club market.
