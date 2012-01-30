Brad Pitt: My Kids Aren't Allowed to Google Me

Brad Pitt is well aware that an Internet search of his – or his partner, Angelina Jolie's – name yields hundreds of millions of results. But their kids would never know it. But their kids would never know it. "On all the kids' computers we had our names blocked," the actor, 48, told Germany's Bild. "They can't Google their mom and dad. I don't want to make myself dependent on what other people think."



Pitt adds that he and Jolie, 36, aren't exactly searching for themselves either. "We don't even notice all the noise," he said. The same could be said for his stance on aging. Despite being just two years away from the big 5-0, the actor says he enjoys getting older. "I love becoming an older man. Your thoughts get clearer." Those thoughts may include a wedding in the works. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Jolie "would like to marry." "It seems to mean more and more to our kids," he added.