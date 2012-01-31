Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Go Topless In New Jeans Ad

The Kardashian sisters bare their souls on reality TV, and now they're baring much more for their new jeans line. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are topless, letting the jeans sell themselves, in a new ad for their Kardashian Kollection denim line.

The jeans come in three different cuts to flatter every body type, and Kardashian Kollection co-creator Bruno Schivai told Celebuzz he was thrilled with the addition to their line sold exclusively at Sears. Schivai also let it slip that soon you'll be able to decorate your entire home in the Kardashian aesthetic.

"We're very excited about it ... Home looks incredible. There are three designs in home, everything from [bedding] to cushions and pillows, to bathroom accessories and shower curtains," he said. "And swimwear of course is to die for. We are shooting our new swim campaign actually in January."

If the Kardashian sisters are willing to flaunt this much skin for their denim line, we're willing to bet their swimwear ads will be even sexier.

