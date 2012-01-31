Immigrant dies after crossing freezing Evros River

A Palestinian man, one of 15 migrants rescued from an islet in the Evros River in northeastern Greece on Monday, died in the hospital, authorities said. Border guards helped the immigrants off the islet, where they were stranded in subzero temperatures. Seven of the migrants were from Eritrea, three from Palestine, three from Algeria, one from Syria and one from Bangladesh. Authorities said that a nine-year-old Afghan girl and her 55-year-old grandfather, who had been part of the group, were missing.