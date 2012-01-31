Vatopedi monk appeals for bail

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Vatopedi Monastery monk Ephraim submitted an appeal on Monday to be released on bail from Korydallos Prison, where he is being held pending a trial for money laundering and embezzlement.
Vatopedi Monastery monk Ephraim submitted an appeal on Monday to be released on bail from Korydallos Prison, where he is being held pending a trial for money laundering and embezzlement.
Ephraim’s lawyer appealed to magistrate Irene Kalou, arguing that he is innocent of the charges relating the controversial land swap between the state and the monastery.
The monk also claims that he is suffering from serious health problems.