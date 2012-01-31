Bourse starts week with gains

The temporary suspension of trading of the stocks of Alpha Bank and Eurobank avoided losses while the transfer of state-own stakes in corporations such as EYDAP and OPAP to the state privatization fund gave fresh impetus to the Greek bourse on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended the day at 750.04 points, expanding by 0.59 percent from Friday’s closing figure of 745.57 points. The blue chip FTSE/ATHEX 20 index grew by 1.13 percent to close at 311.09 points.

Piraeus Bank led blue chips with gains of 7.60 percent, while OTE telecom suffered losses of 4.51 percent.

In total 55 stocks registered gains, 96 posted losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 65.3 million euros, down from Friday’s 119.3 million.