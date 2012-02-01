Sofia Vergara Named AskMen’s Most Desirable Woman of 2012

Top 99 Most Desirable Women of 2012
But when it comes to "desirability," Sofia Vergara proves that age is just a number -- in this case, #1. After enjoying a breakout year thanks to ABC's "Modern Family," Vergara placed third on the website's list in 2011. And AskMen.com readers obviously haven't cooled on the fiery Colombian bombshell in the past 12 months, bumping her up to first in 2012. In doing so, the actress beat out a number of younger leading ladies and newcomers to lead the Top 10, such as Victoria's Secret favorites Miranda Kerr (#4) and Candice Swanepoel (#10), rapper Nicki Minaj (#5), and actresses Emma Stone (#6) and Scarlett Johansson (#7).
Nowhere is that trend more apparent than in 2012's Top 5, where it only took a year for Kate Upton to catch the attention of nearly every man in America; after not being ranked in 2011, the "Sports Illustrated" Rookie of the Year skyrocketed to #2. And right behind her is Rooney Mara at #3: thanks to "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and her resulting Oscar nomination, the actress has gone from virtually-unknown to impossible to miss. Other big movers-and-shakers included "Glee" actressLea Michele (#19), who jumped 72 spots from 2011 to 2012, the previously-unranked Selena Gomez(#14), and Kristen Wiig, who at #36, proves there's a new comedy queen in town, crushing former title-holder and "SNL" alumni Tina Fey (#97). Meanwhile, a trio of newcomers from the music world in Lana Del Ray (#95), Adele (#92), and Kreayshawn (#74) debuted on the list in 2012.
Time will tell if Sofia Vergara can keep charming AskMen.com readers into 2013, but as new names continue to move up in the site's Top 99, displacing old standbys, the curvy 39-year-old actress is leading the charge, and proving that she has the staying power to become a new favorite for men everywhere.
AskMen.com's Top 99 Most Desirable Women is an annual list based on votes from both AskMen.com readers and staff, ranking the famous females deemed to be the year's most alluring. See the complete list here: Top 99 Most Desirable Women of 2012.