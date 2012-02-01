Market thinks positive sending index 6 pct higher

Investors in Greek stocks priced the anticipated agreement on the new loan contract for Greece and the possible adjustment of the share balance in the Alpha-Eurobank deal, sending the bourse's main index soaring on Tuesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended the day at 796.02 points, expanding by 6.13 percent from Monday's closing figure of 750.04 points.

January has ended with gains of 16.99 percent, the best monthly performance in the last 18 months.

The blue chip FTSE/ATHEX 20 index grew by 8.81 percent on Tuesday to close at 338.50 points.

Banks saw their sectoral index climb by a spectacular 17.25 percent, with Piraeus adding 26.39 percent and Alpha gaining 22.58 percent. Titan cement declined by 2.81 percent.

In total, 125 stocks registered gains, 35 posted losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 116.8 million euros, compared to Monday's 65.3 million.