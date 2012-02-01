Eco groups protest ski center law changes

Environmental groups have written to MPs asking them to vote against two legislative amendments that would make all of Greece’s ski centers fully legal and would allow more than 1,000 hectares on Mount Parnassos to be used by the existing ski center.

The environmentalists argue that the legislation would be damaging for protected areas, though the government says the changes to the law would simply clear up the current legislative confusion, which means that none of the ski centers operates fully in line with the law.

The Environment Ministry, which is submitting the amendments, also said that the change to the law would not lead to more activity on Mount Parnassos, apart from some improvements to ski lifts.