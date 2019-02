Olympiakos signs Kazim-Richards on loan

Transfer deadline day saw Olympiakos add Turkish international Colin Kazim-Richards to its roster on a six-month loan from Galatasaray on Tuesday.

The Reds will pay a fee of 875,000 euros and reserve an option to acquire the British-born player in the summer for 1.5 million euros, according to Turkey’s Galatasaray.

Olympiakos is also reportedly eyeing former Arsenal and Barcelona player Alexander Hleb, a Belarus international midfielder.

Former Greece defender Sotiris Kyrgiakos has moved to Premier League club Sunderland on loan from German team Wolfsburg, while defensive midfielder Alexandros Tziolis joined Monaco, which this year competes in the French second division. He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Giorgos Tzavellas, another Greek international, is about to join Tziolis at Monaco.