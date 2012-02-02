German finmin presses Athens

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble sent another stern message to Athens on Wednesday, stressing that no more aid would be released until reforms agreed with foreign creditors are implemented. “Before we approve the new program, the measures that have not been implemented until today must be put into effect,” Schaueble said in comments to a local radio station in Berlin.

The German minister noted that Greece must be assisted in its efforts to exit the crisis but declared that German taxpayers would not be burdened any further.