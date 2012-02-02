Schools stay shut in Athens's north

Schools in the northern Athenian suburbs of Penteli, Nea Penteli and Melissia will remain closed Thursday due to snowfall in those areas.

Schools in other suburbs, such as Kifissia, Nea Erythrea, Ekali and Vrillisia will open at 10 a.m. Schools in several other parts of Attica will also be closed on Thursday due to the continuing low temperatures.

The weather in Athens is expected to improve but snowfall will continue in central and northern Greece.