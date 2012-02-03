Lindsay Lohan's neighbors happy to see her go

Lindsay Lohan's neighbors are thrilled that the actress has moved out of their Venice Beach neighborhood, reports say.

"Everyone is ecstatic that she moved," one resident tells Radar Online. "Goodbye to her and all her drama. Since she moved here it's been a complete circus with a revolving door of friends in and out of her house and paparazzi camped out permanently. Everyone was so sick of her."



Another neighbor was even less sympathetic to the star, who has had legal troubles for years.



"Seriously, every time we heard a siren we hoped and prayed it was the police carting her off again and we would be left in peace," the neighbor said. "It was a nightmare when she was here ... [Samantha Ronson] has lived here for ages and she's never been any drama, she's very low key and just goes about her business, but Lohan was like a hurricane, or some other natural disaster tearing through the neighborhood."





Lohan reportedly moved out of her Venice Beach condo because of security concerns. She is said to be staying in a room at the Chateau Marmont. According to Radar, Lohan is staying in the room for free, courtesy of an artist friend who rented it but rarely uses it. Standard rooms in the iconic hotel go for $435 a night.

"This is a temporary situation for Lindsay right now," a source tells the site. "Lindsay's team is currently looking for a new residence in the area that would offer her more security, perhaps a house in a gated community or a condo."



