A few sticking points left in troika talks, says Kapsis

Greece has completed a bulk of talks on a new bailout with foreign lenders, but needs to overcome a few sticking points before negotiations can be wrapped up, a spokesman for the Greek government said on Thursday.

"There are three or four sticking points left,» spokesman Pantelis Kapsis told Greek MEGA television.

"The bulk of the negotiations has been concluded."

He said the sticking points revolved around wages, supplementary pensions and the recapitalization of banks.

Bankers and officials have said Greece's second, 130-billion-euro bailout must be agreed before a debt swap deal with private second bondholders can also be finalized.

[Reuters]