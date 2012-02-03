Prosecutor supports Ephraim's conditional release

Prosecutor Panagiotis Mantzounis on Thursday supported the conditional release of Ephraim, former chief monk of the Vatopedi Monastery on Mount Athos, from Korydallos Prison, where he is being held in connection to a controversial landswap deal between the monastery and the state.

Ephraim filed an appeal a few days ago demanding conditional release on the grounds of ill health.

An investigative magistrate will rule on the appeal.