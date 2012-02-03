ODIE chief granted conditional release

The managing director of the Hellenic Horse Racing Organization (ODIE) was granted conditional release on Thursday.

Alexandros Zacharis was arrested for unpaid taxes amounting to almost 1 million euros from revenues gained by betting at the Markopoulos race track, southeast of Athens, as well as another 83 million euros in debts to the state amassed by the organization.

ODIE was given a 30-day deadline to settle its debts.