'Anonymous' hack into Justice Ministry site

The Greek Justice Ministry's website was out of order on Friday morning after being attacked by a group of international hackers sending an anti-austerity message to the Greek government. Known as 'Anonymous,' the group has in the past hit the American Justice Department and the FBI, among other state agencies.

The video sent by the group featured a person whose face was covered by a mask similar to the one featured in the «V for Vendetta» comic book series and film, in which the mysterious protagonist works to destroy a totalitarian regime.

"What is going on in your country is unacceptable,» the masked figure read from a piece of paper. «You were chosen by your people to act on behalf of them and express their wishes. But you have derogatorily failed. You have killed the most sacred element your country had, and that is democracy."

The group also warned that by signing the controversial Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) on intellectual property rights, the government was pushing the Greek people «one step further toward oppression,» adding, «We are anonymous. We are legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget."