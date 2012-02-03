Woman arrested for promising gov't jobs for cash

A Thessaloniki prosecutor on Friday was questioning a 35-year-old woman who was arrested by police earlier this week on embezzlement charges, after a number of complaints that she had promised citizens government jobs in exchange for money. The unnamed Thessaloniki resident allegedly approached at least 53 people since June 2010, saying that she had political connections in high places and could get them appointed to the civil service. The 35-year-old allegedly embezzled over 21,000 euros from the unsuspecting victims, telling them that a certain fee could secure them a job for life. Police were tipped off to the woman's racket after several alleged victims filed complaints against her.