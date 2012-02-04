Producers hand out potatoes in Thessaloniki

Farmers from the northern city of Drama mirrored those from the central town of Thiva and distributed tons of potatoes for free to Thessaloniki citizens on Saturday.

More than 10 tons of potatoes were distributed in the morning outside the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center which is currently hosting the 24th Agrotica exhibition.

Producers handed out to happy by-passers some 1,700 packages of six kilos each in protest for the particularly low prices that traders offer to buy their potatoes.

They also alleged that some 70 percent of their produce remains unsold while Greece imports potatoes from Egypt.