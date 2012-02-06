Unions plan strike on Tuesday

GSEE and ADEDY, Greece's two major labor unions, have planned a 24-hour strike on Tuesday against belt-tightening measures and reforms demanded by foreign creditors in exchange for a new bailout package.

Despite our sacrifices and despite admitting that the policy mix is wrong, they still ask for more austerity,» chief of ADEDY public sector union said.

Representatives from the two unions were to meet on Monday to finalize plans to strike.

European governments maintained pressure on Greece to accept terms demanded by international lenders during a weekend of talks to avert a financial collapse.

Prime Minister Lucas Papademos struck a tentative deal with party leaders to boost economic competitiveness and extend spending cuts after eurozone finance chiefs told them an increase in the 130 billion-euro ($170 billion) aid package wasn’t forthcoming. The four men would resume their meeting on Monday.