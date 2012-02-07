Designer's sister turns herself in over unpaid taxes

The sister of fashion entrepreneur Lakis Gavalas (photo) handed herself in to police in Athens on Monday on charges of owing 7.7 million euros in unpaid taxes. The debts have been linked to two interior design and clothing import companies with which the 40-year-old is employed. Meanwhile the 60-year-old fashion entrepreneur, who has been remanded in custody in Amfissa prison in central Greece for his debts to the state, has reportedly asked to be granted conditional release. In a related development, police in the central port of Volos detained the 32-year-old managing director of a construction machinery firm for debts of 185,284 euros to the state.